Fire causes $200K damage to Hawaii island duplex

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that charred a duplex in North Kohala early today.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a single-story duplex located behind the Hawi Hale Building at approximately 5:35 a.m.

Crews found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The fire “severely damaged” the structure and three vehicles until firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 6:10 a.m. and extinguished it at about 6:55 a.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze. The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist displaced residents.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.