Foodland, Foodland Farms, Sack N Save to have special shopping hours for seniors

All Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save stores statewide will serve only seniors during their first hour of business on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, allowing them to shop in less crowded conditions as those around the state stock up during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know that many of our seniors are concerned about their health and safety during this current crisis, and we want to provide them an opportunity to shop with us in a less-crowded environment,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO, in a news release today.

The special hours for customers 60 years old and above will start Thursday and will run through March 31. Foodland’s “Senior Thursday” 5% discount will also be applicable during the special hours.

The 32 Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save stores will continue to be open during normal business hours, which open at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. depending on location. An accompanying caregiver or assisting family members will be allowed in as well.

Foodland spokeswoman Sheryl Toda said the decision to provide shopping hours exclusively for seniors was made today after numerous requests to do so.

“This is simply in response to customers asking if we could do something to support our kupuna,” Toda said, adding that enough customer emails and inquiries to store directors prompted the decision.

Customers have been buying food and supplies from grocery stores like Foodland around the state — and country — to prepare for a spreading COVID-19 illness, which the World Health Organization has characterized as a pandemic.

“All of our stores have been very crowded with customers buying all of the basic essentials and all of their grocery needs,” she said.

In the case of Foodland’s location at Ala Moana Center, the store will be open for several hours while the center is closed. Ala Moana Center has reduced its hours to limit the spread of the coronavirus and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, while Foodland will be open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

Ala Moana Center will close at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Toda said signs will be posted at the stores as reminders of the new hours, and employees will be informing customers of the change. She said seniors may have their IDs checked upon entering the stores.