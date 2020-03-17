Honolulu Zoo closed Wednesday after heavy rain causes flooding

The Honolulu Zoo will be closed Wednesday to address flooding that closed the zoo early today.

A news release from the city said the recent “heavy rain event has caused severe ponding and flooded walkways” at the zoo, which was closed at 11 a.m.

City spokesman Alexander Zannes said the zoo will be closed Wednesday to address the flooded and muddy areas in the zoo. The staff’s ability to interact with the zoo’s animals has not been affected, he said.