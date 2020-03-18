Hawaii’s number of coronavirus cases rises to 16, up 2 from Tuesday, state health officials say

BREAKING NEWS:

Two more Oahu residents have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 16, up from 14 Tuesday.

The total includes 10 cases on Oahu, three on Maui, two on Kauai and one on the Big Island. No details on the two new cases were immediately released.

“As COVID-19 spreads globally and now nationally, we are detecting more cases introduced into our state by both visitors and residents alike,” the state Department of Health said on its website. “While we do not yet have an indication of community transmission, these introductions are concerning, and each represents an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our state.”

State health officials are urging the community to stay at least 6 feet, or two arm’s length apart, whichever is longer, from one another and to especially protect the elderly and medically fragile with preexisting medical conditions.

People who may have contracted the virus, but are only mildly ill are advised to stay home, get rest, drink plenty of fluids, and not seek medical care. Those who are older or have underlying medical conditions and become ill should consult a doctor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.