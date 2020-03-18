Hilton suspending Waikiki fireworks show amid coronavirus outbreak

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has canceled this Friday’s fireworks show and will temporarily suspend it in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to avoid the transmission of COVID-19.

“The weekly fireworks have been a tradition in Waikiki for more than 30 years; however, the well-being of our visitors, team members and community is our top priority,” Debi Bishop, managing director, Hilton Hawaiian Village, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine the best course of action for an eventual restart of the fireworks show.”