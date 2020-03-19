Hawaiian Airlines temporarily consolidating check-in space at Honolulu airport

Hawaiian Airlines, which has been hit hard by declining demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is temporarily reducing its check-in lobby space at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Beginning Friday, the carrier will centralize its Honolulu airport check-in operations to lobbies 2 and 3 in terminal 1. Hawaii will temporarily vacate Lobby 4 at terminal 2, where it had been checking-in travelers to Japan.
“We appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding as we navigate this extremely dynamic situation,” Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement. “Consolidating our check-in operations allows us to continue offering the best guest experience to our guests while we adjust our network in the near term.”
This latest cut follows Hawaiian’s previous announcement of a nearly 40% system-wide reduction in flights, a hiring freeze, and other cost containment measures.
For more information: www.hawaiianairlines.com/coronavirus
