6 new cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, 4 on Oahu and 2 on Maui

Hawaii health officials today have confirmed six more cases of coronavirus, including four on Oahu and 2 on Maui, bringing the statewide total to 22.

There are now 14 cases on Oahu, five on Maui, two on Kauai and one on Hawaii Island.

Still, the state insists there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the islands, contrary to what health care providers have been saying.

“As COVID-19 spreads globally and now nationally, we are detecting more cases introduced into our state by both visitors and residents alike. While we do not yet have an indication of community transmission, these introductions are concerning, and each represents an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our state,” Department of Health officials said in an online post. “Now is the time for everyone in our community to practice social distancing (i.e., maintain at least 6 ft distance or 2 arm’s length, whichever is longer, from others) to protect especially those who are most vulnerable in our community. If you get sick, please stay home—get rest, drink plenty of fluids, and get better. If you are older or have an underlying medical condition and become ill, call your doctor.”

The DOH reported Wednesday that two Oahu residents who had traveled out of state contracted COVID-19, while another confirmed case of a Kualoa Ranch tour guide earlier this week had not traveled, but had been exposed to travelers daily.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.