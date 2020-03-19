Actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Hawaii resident and former “Hawaii Five-0” actor Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kim released details of his diagnosis on his Instagram account this morning. He is one of the 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii.
