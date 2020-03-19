comscore Actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:00 am
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Daniel Dae Kim addressed the crowd at Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki during the seventh season premiere screening in Honolulu. Kim has tested positive for the coronavirus.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

    Daniel Dae Kim addressed the crowd at Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki during the seventh season premiere screening in Honolulu. Kim has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hawaii resident and former “Hawaii Five-0” actor Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kim released details of his diagnosis on his Instagram account this morning. He is one of the 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Celebrities get coronavirus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Looking Back

Scroll Up