Drive-through coronavirus testing site being planned for Kakaako Waterfront Park

A drive-through coronavirus testing site is being established in the parking lot of Kakaako Waterfront Park.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, who has established a number of COVID-19 testing clinics, is scheduled to announce details of the new clinic at a 1 p.m. news conference today with Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

People eligible for testing must have symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath and have recently traveled outside Oahu or have been exposed to tourists, health care or emergency response workers.

State health officials are urging the public to limit testing due to a severe nationwide shortage of medical supplies and testing agents.

Since there is no treatment for COVID-19, officials say people with mild illness should stay home instead of seeking to get tested with the exception of the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, who are high risk of developing serious disease.

