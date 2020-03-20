Hawaii County lawmakers implore Mayor Harry Kim to order 15 days of shelter-in-place

The Hawaii island delegation to the state Legislature today made a plea to Mayor Harry Kim to order all County of Hawaii residents to “shelter-in-place” for the next 15 days.

The letter signed by four state senators and the seven state House members who represent Hawaii island also urges Kim to shut down all non-essential government operations, and require quarantine of all travelers arriving from outside Hawaii at the Hilo and Kona International Airports for a minimum of 15 days.

The lawmakers also want Kim to coordinate with Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Director Kenneth Hara to “take all necessary steps” to ensure that the supply chain is secure for basic necessities such as food, medicine, water, communications, gasoline, and cargo.

“As Mayor, you are the only person who has the direct authority to institute these actions,” said the letter. “The entire Hawaii island delegation is speaking with one collective voice, and we implore you to take immediate action for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the County of Hawaii.”

Kauai has imposed a nighttime curfew, while Honolulu and Maui ordered that bars be closed and restaurants covert to take-out operations only, but Kim has left it up to the owners of Hawaii island bars and restaurants to decide if they want to close or curtail their operations.

“If restaurants, bars, and places of worship decide to remain open, do address how you will minimize the risk to your customers,” Kim wrote in the Civil Defense message on Tuesday. “This is of assurance of the cleanliness of the facility and of social distancing.”

So far, Hawaii island has identified only a single case of coronavirus on the island, while Oahu has identified 28; Maui has 5; and Kauai has 3.

The letter was signed by Sens. Kai Kahele, Russell Ruderman, Dru Kanuha and Lorraine Inouye; and by Reps. Chris Todd, Richard Onishi, Mark Nakashima, Joy San Buenaventura, Richard Creagan, Nicole Lowen and David Tarnas.