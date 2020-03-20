Hawaii’s confirmed coronavirus cases climb to 37, up 11 from Thursday

The statewide total of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 37, up 11 from Thursday, Hawaii Department of Health officials said today.

The total includes 10 new cases on Oahu and one on Kauai.

By county, as of noon today, the count of infected people stands at: Honolulu, 28; Maui, 5; Kauai, 3; and Hawaii island, 1.

State health officials continue to say that Hawaii has not yet seen so-called community spread.

‘“As COVID-19 spreads globally and now nationally, we are detecting more cases introduced into our state by both visitors and residents alike,” health officials said. “While we do not yet have an indication of community transmission, these introductions are concerning, and each represents an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our state..

”Now is the time for everyone in our community to practice social distancing (i.e., maintain at least 6 ft distance or 2 arm’s length, whichever is longer, from others) to protect especially those who are most vulnerable in our community. If you get sick, please stay home—get rest, drink plenty of fluids, and get better. If you are older or have an underlying medical condition and become ill, call your doctor,” they said.