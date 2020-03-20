Man arrested for allegedly using wine bottle to smash woman’s cellphone in Chinatown restaurant

Police arrested a 48-year-old man who entered a Chinatown restaurant and allegedly swung a wine bottle and smashed a woman’s cellphone Thursday.

Shards of glass from the shattering wine bottle flew onto the 41-year-old woman, which could have potentially caused bodily injury, police said.

The cellphone, which was on the table where the woman was apparently seated, also shattered, police said.

The incident occurred at 11:12 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The man was arrested 12:21 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage.