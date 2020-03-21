Hawaiian Electric Industries to give $125,000 in coronavirus aid

Hawaiian Electric Industries has donated $125,000 for coronavirus-related aid in Hawaii.

The HEI Charitable Foundation (HEICF) contributed $50,000 for Hawaii Foodbank and pledged $75,000 to United Way agencies helping Hawaii families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community is experiencing tremendous and increasing hardship as social distancing has required extended closures and school breaks, reduced work hours, and even loss of jobs and benefits,” said Connie Lau, HEI president and CEO. “That’s why we want to help the Hawaii Foodbank and United Way, organizations that provide critical services to our community during these trying times. We hope our donation will inspire others to give if they are able.”

HEICF pledged $50,000 to Aloha United Way; $10,000 to both Hawaii Island United Way and Maui United Way; and $5,000 to Kauai United Way.

“Aloha United Way is on the front lines actively working to protect the health, safety and well-being of our community,” said Norm Baker, Aloha United Way interim president and CEO. “We are experiencing an immediate increased demand for services and support along with a record number of calls to our 2-1-1 helpline. We expect the need to continue to soar and are counting on community support to meet the growing need.”

Hawaii Foobank serves vulnerable people on Oahu and Kauai and teams up with The Food Basket to serve Hawaii island and Maui County.

Aloha United Way’s 2-1-1 call center has been open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily since March to field questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.