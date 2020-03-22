Norwegian Jewel passengers to disembark at Honolulu Harbor despite statewide pause in cruise ship activity

The roughly 1,700 passengers aboard the arriving Norwegian Jewel cruise ship will begin disembarking Monday at Honolulu Harbor, despite a 30-day state pause on cruise ship activity because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cruise ship was experiencing “propulsion problems that require repairs at the next port, which is Honolulu Harbor,” the state Department of Transportation said today.

The repairs must be made without passengers on board, prompting the change to allow passengers to disembark.

No crew or passengers will disembark today.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 with the nearly 2,000 passengers or 1,000 crewmembers on the ship, the DOT said.

Gov. David Ige announced a plan for all visitors and returning residents to be quarantined for 14 days after arriving in Hawaii, but that plan will start on Thursday and not affect the Norwegian Jewel passengers.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said today that charter flights have been arranged for all guests on Monday and Tuesday to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany.

“All guests will remain onboard until three hours prior to their scheduled flight,” the spokesperson said. “Our business remains operational and our team is available to offer reassurance to our guests as well as assist them with future travel arrangements. As we continue to navigate through this evolving situation and as we have additional details, we will provide them as appropriate.”