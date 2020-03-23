24 TSA screeners nationwide positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON >> The Transportation Security Administration is reporting that 24 screening officers at 10 airports around the country have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

It also says an additional five employees who have limited interaction with travelers have also tested positive. Those numbers today are up from just seven employees a week earlier.

Hardest hit is New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport where five screening officers have tested positive.

TSA says security lanes remain open there are fewer passenger than have ever been counted by the agency at U.S. airports.

In addition to both New York City airports, officers have tested positive at airports in Newark, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Atlanta; Cleveland; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and San Jose, California.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico >> Puerto Rico has announced a record $777 million financial package to help alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus in the U.S. territory.

The package is the biggest so far compared to any U.S. state.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Monday there will be a 90-day moratorium for mortgages as well as car, personal and commercial loans. She also announced a flurry of bonuses including ones ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for nurses, police and other emergency workers.

The announcement comes amid a 13-year recession on an island that is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and a string of recent strong earthquakes that together caused billions of dollars in losses.

———

SEATTLE >> Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for a two weeks.

“This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live,” said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun.

The aerospace ginat employs more than 60,000 people in Washington state.

———

INDIANAPOLIS >> Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb today ordered state residents to remain home for two weeks starting Wednesday.

Exceptions are allowed for workers in essential industries or to go outside for groceries and medicine.

Holcomb’s order mirrors orders in adjacent states and runs until April 6 but could be extended if needed. It directs the state’s 6.8 million residents to stay at home.

Holcomb said that the next two weeks “are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

—-

WASHINGTON >> Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Pentagon he has put five military field hospitals, with equipment and medical personnel, on “prepare-to-deploy” orders and expects two of them to go to Seattle and New York City this week.