Arson suspected in Nanakuli car wash fire

Investigators believe a stand-alone car wash structure at the Hele gas station in Nanakuli was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday to find the car wash engulfed in flames, Honolulu police said today.
No injuries were reported and no one has been arrested, but police said a 29-year-old woman is a suspect.
