Wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Northeast winds with speeds between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected to impact parts of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island, with localized gusts over 45 mph expected at times.

According to the NWS, the strongest gusts will occur “near mountains, gaps and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain.”

Areas expected to be impacted include Kahuku, Punaluu, Laie, Makakilo, Manele, Lanai City, Wailuku, Haiku, Makawao, Hana, Kihei, Makena, Pukalani, Kula, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa,

Kamuela, Waikoloa, Bradshaw Field, and Saddle Road Above 5,000 feet.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving.

Forecasters say strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods. Drier air moving in by Tuesday should limit rainfall accumulations. Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper disturbance moves into the area from the north.

In addition, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Skies this morning are mostly cloudy, with today’s high temperature expected to be 82 degrees. Expect an overnight low around 70.