Bank of Hawaii to close 40 branches temporarily

Bank of Hawaii said Monday that it will temporarily close 40 of its 68 branches across the state and the West Pacific Region due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Temporarily streamlining our branch operations will help Bank of Hawaii sustain resources, follow social distancing recommendations, and provide the best possible service to our customers during this challenging time,” Bankoh Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho said in a statement.

Bank of Hawaii, the state’s second-largest bank, has more than 2,100 employees. Spokeswoman Melissa Torres-Laing said she didn’t know how many employees would be affected, but said no one is being laid off and all the employees will retain their wages and health benefits.

“They are being trained to work in other support areas, such as call center and operational activities,” she said.

Effective Wednesday, only the following 13 Oahu branches will be open: Ala Moana, Hawaii Kai, Kailua, Kaimuki, Kapolei, Main Branch, Mapunapuna, Moiliili, Pearlridge, Times Supermarket Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikiki and Waipahu.

The neighbor island closures will be effective Thursday. On Hawaii island, branches that will remain open are in Kaikoo, Kona and Kamuela. On Kauai they are in Lihue and Princeville. In Maui County, branches that will remain open are in Kahului, Kihei, Kaunakakai, Lahaina, Lanai and Pukalani.

For branches in Hawaii, a special hour for kupuna and people at risk will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Select branches in Hawaii will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Bank of Hawaii’s Kalihi branch, which previously was scheduled to permanently close May 29, will close Wednesday with its employees being transferred to surrounding branch locations.

The company also listed branches on Saipan, Guam and Palau that will remain open.