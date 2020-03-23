Sailboat runs aground in Waikiki

A salvage company was working Sunday to remove a sailboat that ran aground near the Waikiki Reef Hotel.

The 35-foot, double-masted Steady Beat was anchored offshore Saturday when the anchor failed, allowing the vessel to drift. Honolulu Ocean Safety notified the Coast Guard about the vessel aground about 50 yards offshore with two people on board at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Coast Guard found potential pollution of 30 gallons of diesel fuel, engine lube oil and marine batteries. All 30 gallons of fuel were removed along with the lube oil and batteries.

The Coast Guard and state were monitoring the situation Sunday for environmental and public-safety impacts.

Hawaii Pacific Health restricts hospital visitors

Hawaii Pacific Health said Saturday it has restricted visitors at its four medical centers — Kapiolani, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox — in response to the rapidly evolving situation with the new coronavirus.

“The decision to restrict visitors was made after careful deliberation with our team and in consideration of what is in the best interest of our patients and our health care providers,” said Hawaii Pacific Health CEO Ray Vara. “We understand this decision will cause stress and worry for families with patients in our hospitals, but it is critically important that we keep our patients and health care providers safe as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Hawaii.”

The new policy includes exceptions for children and pregnant women. For pediatric patients, one adult visitor will be allowed at the patient’s bedside. Also for obstetric patients, one adult visitor will be allowed at the patient’s bedside. That applies to patients being assessed for labor, admitted in labor or for elective or C-­section delivery.