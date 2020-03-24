Manslaughter investigation underway after argument in Waipahu leads to death of 61-year-old

A manslaughter investigation is underway after an argument in Waipahu Monday afternoon led to the death of a 61-year-old man.

Honolulu police officers arrested a 31-year-old man who punched the 61-year-old victim after the two got into a verbal argument around 4 p.m. Monday. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene about 30 minutes later after causing the victim “substantial bodily harm.”

The Honolulu Police Department could not further describe the details of the incident.

The suspect was initially arrested for second-degree assault, but the victim died this morning, and the investigation was reclassified to manslaughter. The suspect is currently in custody.