Maui Health says one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus

Maui Health, which has health care operations on Maui and Lanai, said today that one of its employees has been confirmed by the Hawaii Department of Health as infected with the coronavirus.

“This individual is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread of infection to others. Our best wishes go to the employee for a rapid and full recovery,” the company said in a news release.

Maui Health officials said they are working closely with the Health Department “to ensure that patients, employees, family, friends, and anyone who has been in close contact are screened.”

They did not divulge any details about the person or where he or she works, citing privacy concerns.

Maui Health is a nonprofit company providing health care to Maui and Lanai, according to its website. Besides Maui Memorial Medical Center, it operates a Wailuku Clinic, Lanai Community Hospital, and the Kula Hospital and Clinic. The company said it employees more than 1,500 Maui County residents.

“Maui Health has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its employees, staff, and community,” the company’s news release said. “These steps have included asking sick employees to stay home, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, encouraging social distancing, and promoting other important preventative measures in all of our facilities.”

They also said that starting Wednesday, “in conjunction with Mayor (Mike) Victorino’s emergency ‘work from home and stay at home’ order, we will institute a no-visitor policy at all our hospitals and facilities. No visitors will be permitted, with the exception of Pediatrics and OB, which will be limited to one visitor per patient. Also, all elective surgeries and procedures will be canceled. This also helps to ensure we have the capacity and equipment to care for the most critically ill patients. Patients can expect to be contacted by their doctor’s office with updated information.”

———

For more information and COVID-19 updates: mauihealth.org/covid19.