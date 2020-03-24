Windward Mall now limited to essential shopping only

Windward Mall in Kaneohe has announced that all non-essential business tenants have temporarily closed due to state and county mandates issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses closed their doors at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and will remain closed until further notice. Some, including Bath & Body Works closed earlier, as of last week.

In the meantime, essential businesses at the mall will remain open, as well as some restaurants that offer pickup and delivery services.

Straub Medical Center, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Hickam Federal Credit Union also remain open.

Windward Mall, which is run by Jones Lang LaSalle, said the health and safety of its customers, employees and community remained its top priority.

“Family is at the heart of Windward Mall,” said general manager Cesar Topacio in a news release. “The health, safety and well-being of our community has, and always will be, our top priority.”

Updates on a reopening date will be available at windwardmall.com and on social media channels @windwardmall.

Kahala Mall on its website wrote that its “main priority is the safety and well-being of our community, guests and employees of Kahala Mall.” The mall, anchored by Whole Foods Market and Longs Drugs, which remain open, asks the public to contact individual stores and restaurants directly for their hours of operation.

Retailers like Macy’s and Apple, which are at Kahala Mall, announced store closures earlier this month.

Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center also closed on Monday, except for essential businesses such as grocery stores, drugstores, and some restaurants providing takeout and delivery.