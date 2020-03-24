Kahala Hotel & Resort suspends operations until May 1

The 338-room Kahala Hotel & Resort announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend operations from Tuesday through May 1 in an effort to slow the progression of COVID-19 in Hawaii. The decision follows several directives issued by federal, state and county officials over the past few days urging individuals to stay at home and placing a 14-day quarantine on any person entering Hawaii.

“We are deeply saddened to close our doors but understand we must do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community and protect all residents of Hawaii,” Kahala Hotel General Manager Joe Ibarra said. “We are committed to acting in the best interest of our employees and guests to prioritize their health and safety.”

Ibarra said the resort’s leadership team is closely monitoring the situation and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, government leaders and health experts to determine when it is safe and appropriate to reopen.

The Kahala Spa and wellness services, CHI Fitness Center, Hoku’s, Plumeria Beach House, The Veranda, retail stores, and other activities and services on property also will close until further notice.

All in-house guests will be given the option to stay through their scheduled check-out date or depart the resort without penalty. Upcoming reservations from today to May 1 will be canceled. Reservations for new arrivals will be accepted online starting May 1. Guests with questions regarding their reservation may contact the resort at 808-739-8888.

The Kahala said at this time it plans to resume operations for guests on May 1. It said the resort’s leadership team will assess the unfolding situation over the coming weeks and provide any updates at www.kahalaresort.com.