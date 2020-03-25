High winds continue until this evening, high surf advisory posted for east shores

A wind advisory remains in effect as strong winds continue today through 6 p.m., according to National Weather Service officials.

A high surf advisory for east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, meanwhile, has been extended to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, continue for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island.

Officials warn that winds this strong can down tents, temporary structures and trees, and cause power outages.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island due to the winds.

Beachgoers should expect strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy — and windy — with scattered, afternoon showers and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72 degrees.

Forecasters say the strong winds continue through Thursday with periods of showers for mostly windward and mauka areas in the overnight and early morning hours.

Wet weather trends are expected to continue from Thursday night onward due to several upper-level disturbances moving in from the north, which may bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms for the weekend.