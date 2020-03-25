Farmers Markets: March 2019

Many of Oahu’s farmers markets have closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, but many remain open, with restrictions in place to provide for social distancing and to protect vendors and shoppers. The situation is subject to change without notice. This list covers what’s open and what’s closed as of Tuesday. For the latest information on a specific market, call or check the websites listed. If you run a market, send updated information to Joleen Oshiro, joshiro@staradvertiser.com.

OPEN

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Kunia market: 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 92-1770 Kunia Road (5.5 miles from H1 on Kunia Road northbound, and 2 miles from Schofield southbound); run by Hawaii Agriculture Research Center and Pacific Gateway Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 621-1350.

URBAN HONOLULU

>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Arena parking lot, 777 Ward Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking during market hours. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.

>> The Veggie Stand at Na Kupuna Makamae Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 653 Ala Moana Blvd. at the corner of Keawe Street and Ala Moana Boulevard. 773-7047, nakupunamakamae.org.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road; run by Kaiser’s PTSA. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.

>> Malama Hawai‘i: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11, May 9, Koko Head Elementary School, 189 Lunalilo Home Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Visit malamahawaiimarket.com.

NORTH SHORE

>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 223-1071 or visit facebook.com

WAIKIKI

>> Waikiki Specialty Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Jefferson Elementary, 324 Kapahulu Ave., corner of Kapahulu and Kuhio avenues; run by Creations of Hawaii. Call 735-4510, ext. 1, or visit bymela.vpweb.com.

WINDWARD OAHU

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: Pali Lanes parking lot, 120 Hekili St. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. Note: On April 5, market will be at 25 Malunui Ave. Visit lokahikailuamarket.com.

>> Waimanalo Market Co-op: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays 41-1029 Kalani­anaole Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 690-7607.

CLOSED

CENTRAL OAHU

>> 100 Kahelu at Mililani Tech Park: Call 255-2113 or 625-8915.

>> Fresh Day at Kaiser Permanente — Waipio: Call 432-2260.

>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization at Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission: Call 621-7097.

>> Farm Fresh Fridays at Mililani Shopping Center: Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Leahi Farmers Market at Kapiolani Community College: Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Phene Produce at Hawaii Kai Towne Center: Call 396-0766.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: Visit kamakanaalii.com.

>> Makeke Iki at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: Call 691-3197.

>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Makeke Nanakuli at Nanakuli Public Library: Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Makeke Waianae at Waianae Mall: Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

HONOLULU

>> Fresh Day at Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua: Call 432-2260.

>> Queen’s Market at Queen’s Medical Center: Call 691-4105.

>> Fresh Day at Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu. Call 432-2260.

>> HMSA market: Call 948-6826.

>> Malama Hawai‘i at Maemae Elementary School: Visit malamahawaiimarket.com.

>> Goodies & Grinds at Washington Middle School: Call 973-0177.

WAIKIKI

>> Waikiki Beach Walk along Lewers Street: Call 497-8110.

>> Mahiku at Bank of Hawaii Waikiki Center: Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Hyatt Regency Waikiki: Call 225-4002 or visit mahiku farmersmarket.com.

WINDWARD OAHU

>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: Call 235-1143.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: At 609 Kailua Road, parking lot by Longs. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKETS

Held by the City and County of Honolulu at public parks. Call 768-9299 or visit goo.gl/PRXY54.