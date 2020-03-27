High surf advisory in effect for east shores through Saturday morning

A high surf advisory has been issued for east shores from Kauai to Hawaii island until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says strong trades will maintain elevated, rough surf of 8 to 12 feet along east shores this morning before lowering to 6 to 10 feet tonight.

Surf elsewhere will remain low — 2 to 4 feet along south shores through Saturday, and 1 to 3 feet along north and west shores through Sunday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents in advisory areas, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice by ocean safety officials.

A high-pressure system north of the Hawaiian isles will keep moderate trades in place today, forecasters said.

The winds will decrease in the next few days, but two low-pressure systems west and north of Kauai are expected to bring periods of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms this weekend.

Today’s highs ranging from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of 15 to 25 mph. Tonight will be cloudy, with occasional showers and lows from 65 to 70. Trades tonight slow down to 10 to 20 mph.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all Hawaiian waters northwest of Kauai to the southeast of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Saturday.