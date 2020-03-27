Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Ross Sasamura, director of the city Department of Facility Maintenance, said his agency is now tasked with the upkeep of stormwater drains, which do not have shared connections with the city sewer system. An editorial on new stormwater fees on Page A12 Tuesday contained inaccurate information.