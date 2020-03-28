Man, 21, charged in slaying of Ewa Beach woman and infant

A 21-year-old man was charged Friday in the stabbing death of his 23-year-old girlfriend and her infant son in Ewa Beach.

Prosecutors charged Kendall Rashad Ramsey with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Police said that the double homicide occurred at a townhouse in the Sun Rise complex at 91-214 Hanapouli Circle near the Ewa Town Center.

Police said the woman was stabbed and a preliminary investigation showed she had at least one stab wound, but investigators were looking into the type of injuries the 6-month-old boy sustained.

Police received a call for suspicious circumstances at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they met a friend of the woman who said she had gone to check on her, and found the lifeless bodies of the woman and her baby inside the residence.

Police put out an all-points bulletin for the victim’s boyfriend.

Meanwhile, officers from the Wahiawa station were investigating a two-vehicle crash on Kunia Road near Lyman Road.

Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said that the suspect was one of the two drivers. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police also found a knife from the townhouse at the scene of the crash.

Officers arrested Ramsey at 3:25 a.m. Thursday at the hospital on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Under state law, a person can be charged with first-degree murder when there is more than one victim or the victim is a law enforcement officer, among other circumstances.

The penalty for first-degree murder is life without the possibility of parole.