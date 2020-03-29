Show Biz: Entertainer Cathy Foy brings joy to junior who missed first prom

Editor’s note:

For almost 45 years, Wayne Harada has reported on Hawaii’s arts scene and its beloved entertainers. We want to thank him for his lively Show Biz columns, which he has been writing since 2009. He has kept readers informed about Hawaii actors and musicians, along with their achievements and other happenings. Unfortunately with such uncertain times ahead, this will be his last column.

—

In these times of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been an atmosphere of gloom and doom amid abundant cancellations and closures.

So how about some happy news, touching and heartwarming, within our community?

Take the case of Jade ­Kakugawa, a Kapolei High School junior, who so looked forward to her first prom March 14 at the Ala Moana Hotel. On the morning of the prom, the gala was canceled for obvious reasons. Clearly, this was just one of many social events shut down, which must be disappointing for prom attendees after weeks of preparation and anticipation.

“Our family decided to still try to make a nice night out of it, so Jade could still dress up as she would have for prom,” said Terri ­Kakugawa, her mom. “So we decided to go to Chef Chai’s for dinner.”

Jade’s grandparents Paul and Ruby Kakugawa were invited to join in, and the evening was an undeniable success, thanks to a Waikiki performer.

Sitting next to the ­Kakugawa party was entertainer Cathy Foy, who was there to celebrate the birthdays of two of her friends. This, before social distancing became a battle cry in the name of precautionary measures.

And that’s when the dinner became a lifetime memory for Jade.

“She (Foy) saw Jade in her gown and asked what the occasion was,” said Terri. So Jade told the singer the chronology of what happened, and Foy expressed regrets. “As we were all getting up to leave, she and Jade were talking again, with Jade commenting how much she loved Cathy’s earrings,” said mom. That’s when Foy presented Jade with a bouquet of fresh gardenias, and though it wasn’t a prom, hoped that Jade nonetheless had an enchanting evening. She did, and with that, a photo was taken with Jade and Foy side by side.

Meantime, chef Chai ­Chaowasaree appeared from the kitchen and learned about Jade’s dilemma-turned-delight and also posed for a photo together.

“All in all, it was a very nice evening and Cathy Foy made it very special for Jade,” said the pleased mom. …

A SHUTDOWN

Then there’s the aforementioned Foy’s own coronavirus inconvenience. She had been booked to perform with a former Waikiki showroom entertainer, in an April show which would have been her debut at Blue Note Hawaii.

She had a footing in accessing several hundred Japanese visitors to the show, but clearly, the club suspended operations for now and, logically, the Japanese tour trade is nonexistent during this health crisis. The show was to be somewhat of a pilot event to attract a Japanese clientele for Blue Note.

When the virus threat subsides, perhaps untold months away, the gig will be back on Foy’s radar. …

A BOOST

Comedian Frank De Lima also had some evaporating gigs recently, but his “Corona, Corona” comedic take on the COVID-19 virus has become a booster shot for his student enrichment program at frankdelima.com.

In one week, he received $2,500 in donations for those tuning in to his clever take on coronavirus, and it’s taken on a life of its own. De Lima also had requests to deliver public service announcements on TV and radio, utilizing his timely and cautious message, to raise awareness of social distancing, of hand-washing and more. Should be on the air any day now. …

A CHOICE

We had a funeral service to attend, but the bereaved family wisely opted to make it a private family ceremony, with intentions for a belated celebration of life in the distant future. Difficult, but smart move.

However, we’ve heard of at least one wedding celebration, which proceeded with about 100 guests, complete with dinner and dancing and the usual well-wishing festivities, neglecting the precautionary directives. Sadly, not wise. …

(T)HANKS A LOT

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson’s, personal revelation about their brush with coronavirus has prompted a splendid online retrospective of his list of film credits, the source of which we haven’t been able to verify. Here it is:

Tom Hanks survived four years on an island as a castaway. …

He spent a year in an airport without being able to leave. …

He caught AIDS in Philadelphia. …

He was in World War II and saved Private Ryan. …

He went to Vietnam and rescued Lieutenant Dan. …

He was on a boat kidnapped by Somali pirates. …

He survived Apollo 13, trying to reach the moon. …

He landed a Boeing plane on the Hudson River. …

He provided a cheerful presence and a voice of calm in the neighborhood. …

And at last check, he was playing colonel to the king of rock in a film disrupted by the virus. …

If he dies of coronavirus, we are all screwed!

We tweaked it a skosh, recapping the final pair of additions.

And that’s “Show Biz.”

Wayne Harada is a veteran entertainment columnist. Reach him at 266-0926 or wayneharada@gmail.com.