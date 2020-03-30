Hawaii Democrats to count presidential primary votes May 23

HONOLULU >> The Democratic Party of Hawaii said today it will count ballots cast in its party-run presidential primary on May 23.

The party had originally planned to tabulate votes this Saturday after collecting thousands of mailed-in ballots and holding same-day walk-in voting at 21 sites across the state.

But it had to change plans after Gov. David Ige last week issued a statewide stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus. The order will be in effect at least through April 30.

To accommodate those who planned to vote in person this weekend to cast ballots, the party decided to send an extra round of mailed ballots.

The party won’t count the ballots until late May to allow time for the extra round of ballots to be mailed, filled out and returned. Voters have until Saturday to register with the party and request a ballot.

The party said it has mailed about 72,000 ballots so far.