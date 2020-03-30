Honolulu airport TSA screener tests positive for COVID-19

A Honolulu TSA screening officer at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has contracted the coronavirus.

The employee, who last worked on the evening of March 16 at security checkpoint 1, is at home resting after testing positive for COVID-19, a TSA spokeswoman told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Although the individual did not show symptoms of the virus on the night he last worked, Lorie Dankers, spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration said: “Out of an abundance of caution, TSA employees who worked at the same time and may have come in contact with this employee during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take appropriate action.” She added that people who think they may have been exposed to the worker while at the airport, can call their medical provider or local public health department.

TSA did not provide any further information on the worker due to privacy concerns.

“Because the health and safety of our workforce is of paramount importance, TSA is authorizing its employees to take leave for up to 14 calendar days, ensuring that they have time to assess their health status and coordinate personal and family matters,” she said, adding that employees are eligible for “weather and safety leave” instead of having to use sick leave.

“This applies to employees, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic for COVID-19. This is part of TSA’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce during this extraordinary time. TSA will work with its local leadership at airports nationwide to adjust screening operations as needed to ensure that security is not compromised,” she said.

For more information, visit the TSA website, which lists airports, locations and shifts where screening officers have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 14 days.