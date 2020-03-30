Honolulu police ask for help in finding missing woman with Alzheimer’s Disease

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Police said Kasinga Raas, a Tongan woman originally from Utah, was last seen leaving her Wahiawa home at 10:30 a.m. today.
Because she is not originally from Hawaii, she may not be familiar with the area, police said.
Family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.
She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds. She has salt-and-pepper hair, with brown eyes. Raas was last seen wearing a brown button-down blouse, black pants and green Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
