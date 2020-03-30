Motorcyclist, 64, dies from injuries in Waialua crash

The 64-year-old motorcyclist, who was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle collision in the Waialua area, has died, police said.

The Vehicular Homicide Section was notified tonight that the motorcyclist had died.

This was the 11th person to die on Oahu in a traffic incident, compared with 15 in 2019.

Police said that the crash occurred at about 5:03 p.m. when the motorcyclist was headed east on Waialua Beach Road.

For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and hit the pavement.

He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but said that speed appears to be a factor.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police added.