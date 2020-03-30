comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House Committe on COVID-19 holds info briefing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House Committe on COVID-19 holds info briefing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness is holding its second informational briefing today.

Three new committee members — Micah Kāne, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, James Koshiba, owner of Hui Aloha, and Wendy Laros, Executive Director of the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce — will be in attendance.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu airport TSA screener tests positive for COVID-19
Looking Back

Scroll Up