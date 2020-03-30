WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State House Committe on COVID-19 holds info briefing

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness is holding its second informational briefing today.

Three new committee members — Micah Kāne, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, James Koshiba, owner of Hui Aloha, and Wendy Laros, Executive Director of the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce — will be in attendance.