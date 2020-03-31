Honolulu Fire Department shuts down Kalihi fire station after 2nd firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

The Honolulu Fire Department has shut down a fire station after a second firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, an HFD spokesman said today.
The firefighter is with the Kalihi Uka fire station and it will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
All station personnel have been directed to stay home and self-monitor, said HFD spokesman Jeffrey Roache.
“Overnight emergency response coverage will be handled by the two other fire stations in the Kalihi area,” he said.
