Honolulu Fire Department shuts down Kalihi fire station after 2nd firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

The Honolulu Fire Department has shut down a fire station after a second firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, an HFD spokesman said today.

The firefighter is with the Kalihi Uka fire station and it will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

All station personnel have been directed to stay home and self-monitor, said HFD spokesman Jeffrey Roache.

“Overnight emergency response coverage will be handled by the two other fire stations in the Kalihi area,” he said.