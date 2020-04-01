Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 258 cases, up 34

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 258, up 34 from Tuesday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 15 have required hospitalizations, state health officials said today, up two from Tuesday.

Most of the new Hawaii cases today are on Oahu.

Today’s statewide total includes 182 cases on Oahu, 26 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaii island, and 12 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Of those county cases, a total of 20 were non-residents of Hawaii: seven on Oahu, five in Kauai County, four each in Maui County and on the Big Island.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Eighteen cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include five new cases reported today.

In all, state officials today reported 25 new cases on Oahu, three new cases on Hawaii island, and one new cases on Maui. No new cases were reported on Kauai.

A total 69 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 11 new recoveries today.

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige and health officials announced the state’s first confirmed-coronavirus-related death, an “older” Oahu man with underlying health conditions who died Monday night.