Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and HFD chief discuss latest updates on coronavirus in Hawaii as state records 2nd death

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves are holding a 1 p.m. press conference at Honolulu Hale to discuss the latest updates on coronavirus in Hawaii.
The news of the second death came about an hour after the state Department of Health reported today that state statewide total of COVID-19 cases has risen to 285.
On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige and state health officials announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death, an “older” Oahu man with underlying health conditions who died Monday night.
