Kauai continues checkpoint stops; KPD Chief promises further action if high traffic volume continues

Kauai police have been conducting the COVID-19 related checkpoints, and found that most drivers say they were driving to or from essential work or essential activities.

One set up at the south end entrance of the Kapaa Bypass Road counted nearly 1,700 vehicles Wednesday, with most citing the above reasons for travel.

Checkpoints will continue to be conducted at various times and locations to deter people from traveling and spreading the virus within the community, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

“Right now, we are seriously attempting to curtail the number of cars on the road and discourage people from getting into them to travel unless they absolutely need to,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said.

Raybuck said he wants people to limit themselves to essential activities.

At a Waimea checkpoint, police said 300 vehicles passed through on Monday, with 213 through to Hanalei, 160 through Poipu and 1,150 through Kapaa.

Police said a handful had to turn around for conducting non-essential travel.

Kauai police have issued a total of 12 misdemeanor citations to date, mostly for violating the 9 p.m. curfew. Two were arrested for violating the state’s quarantine order.

“Rest assured, we will be taking further action if traffic continues in the way that it has,” Raybuck said.