More drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Waipahu and Kakaako this weekend

Public drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available again in Waipahu and Kakaako again this weekend, the city and Premier Medical Group Hawaii announced today.

Testing will take place at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Waipio Point Access Road from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Similarly, testing will occur at Kakaako Waterfront Park at Ilalo and Cooke streets from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Testing will be available only for those experiencing upper-respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those not showing symptoms are asked not to come. Those driving up will be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers.

Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premiere Medical Group Hawaii will again be leading the effort at both locations.

For more information on testing, please call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.