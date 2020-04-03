Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino confirms first Hana coronavirus case

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed today the first case of coronavirus in the isolated community of Hana.

Victorino said the county was notified early this morning of the positive test result for a female resident who has some travel history.

The individual is currently in self isolation and the state Department of Health is investigating and contacting those who may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

“I want to tell our Hana residents that we will be doing everything we can to protect their health and safety during these uncertain times,” he said. “Please stay home as much as possible and practice aloha. We will continue to face these challenges together.”