Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Peggy Torda-Saballa and others in her family were tested for the new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a family member. A Page A1 story Thursday said the testing was on March 21.