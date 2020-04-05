Honolulu police arrest 8 for violations of coronavirus emergency order

Eight people have been arrested since Thursday on suspicion of violating state or county states of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to police booking logs.

All the arrestees were men, ages 19 to 50. Police arrested most of them in connection with other offenses, such as driving without a license, liquor violations, or warrants.

Some of those arrested included:

>> A 50-year-old man arrested near the Waikiki Shell about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for warrants and on suspicion of violating emergency rules.

>> A 19-year-old man arrested about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Liliha and North Kukui streets on suspicion of violating of liquor laws and emergency rules.

>> A 24-year-old man detained about 5:50 a.m. Friday for investigation of an emergency rule violation near Kapahulu Avenue and Charles Street. He was released after posting $500 bail.

>> A 39-year-old man taken into custody on Dillingham Boulevard about 9:35 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of criminal property damage, a drug offense, and violation of emergency rules.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a stay-at-home, work-from-home order for Oahu on March 22, followed by Gov. David Ige, who issued a stay-at-home order for the state on March 23. Both orders are in effect until April 30.

Violation of the rules created during a state of emergency is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and one year imprisonment.