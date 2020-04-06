Honolulu police issue 353 citations for stay-at-home violations; 3 officers have COVID-19

Honolulu Police Department reported today that three officers have COVID-19 and that the department has issued thousands of warnings and hundreds of citations for emergency law violations.

So far, HPD said it has issued 4,660 warnings and 353 citations for emergency law violations. HPD said there were also 26 arrests that were connected to traffic or criminal offenses. Most of the warnings and citations were issued at beach parks. HPD reports that the department hasn’t arrested anyone for a quarantine violation.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a stay-at-home, work-from-home order for Oahu on March 22, followed by Gov. David Ige, who issued a stay-at-home order for the state on March 23. Both orders are in effect until April 30.

Violation of the rules during a state of emergency is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and one year imprisonment.

The department said three HPD officers tested positive for COVID-19 out of 59 HPD officers who were tested. Ten tests are pending.