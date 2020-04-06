Mayor Caldwell says city to resume construction at Sherwood Forest today

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Sunday via social media that construction of a controversial city park project in Waimanalo will resume construction today.

The city originally said in January that it would continue with the first phase of the project to develop a section of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwood Forest.

The city’s move is a loss for community members who have opposed the project since last year.

“While there’s been a lot of emotion around the project, I think it’s everyone’s hope at the end of the day when this field is completed … people can gather here,” Caldwell said in a video statement posted online.

Opponents of the project are back at the entrance to the park this morning, despite an email from the group Save Our Sherwoods asking residents to observe stay-at-home restrictions currently in place.

“The mayor’s reckless, underhanded behavior is unethical and he is seeking to subvert our democracy during a health crisis,” SOS said in the email. “We know many of you have said you will stand in protest. However, to be clear, no one should violate the stay-at-home order or risk exposure to the coronavirus to protest these actions.”

Honolulu City Council Chairman (and area Councilman) Ikaika Anderson posted the following on Facebook this morning:

“I sent a direct request to Mayor Caldwell to not go forward with construction at Sherwoods at this time as our entire community is in the midst of a pandemic. Most government offices are closed, only essential businesses are allowed to open for business, and there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread. My concern is, and the main priority of government should be, the health, safety and wellbeing of all during this pandemic. I urge community members not to gather en masse at Sherwoods or elsewhere during this pandemic. Communicate your mana’o through various available electronic means or by phone.”

The $1.43 million project is part of a 2012 Waimanalo Bay Beach Park master plan to develop the 74-acre Sherwood Forest, including the creation of hiking trails, a parking lot and a multipurpose field.

Opposition grew early in 2019, and the city later decided it would only continue with phase one of the project, which it said would cover around four acres and include an 11-stall parking lot and the multipurpose field. The original plan included the construction of a $32 million sports complex and a 470-stall parking lot.