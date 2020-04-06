WATCH LIVE: Dr. Rupie joins the COVID-10 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Dr. Rupie (Rupal Gohil) joins today’s COVID-10 Care Conversation, which airs live daily at 10:30 a.m. with Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, who discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Watch here and ask questions through our Facebook page.
