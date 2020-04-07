Cookie kits kindle Easter spirit

A custom cake shop has created Easter cookie decorating kits that provide a holiday activity for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristin Kato, owner of A Cake Life, said the kits can help lift spirits during these stressful times. “It’s important to stay positive right now.”

You don’t even have to know how to bake.

The $25 kit contains 12 sugar cookies in bunny, egg and carrot shapes, five bags of icing ready to be squeezed out onto the cookies and three pouches of sugar sprinkles.

The cookie kits may be shipped to the neighbor islands and the West Coast. Cash and Venmo payments are accepted.

To order, call or text 542-0131 or email info@acakelife.com. Include your full name, phone number, Venmo name and a pickup date (for Oahu residents).

Pick up orders at A Cake Life, 2320 S. King St. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed Sunday.

Additional photos of the Easter Cookie Kits may be viewed on Instagram.