Romano’s thanks first responders with buy-a-meal program

One small way to say thanks to first responders local style is to feed them. Romano’s Macaroni Grill is making that easy with its $10 Buy a First Responder a Meal program that features a helping of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti.
Everyone else in the community can select from antipasti, pasta (such as the Pollo Caprese, above), meats and seafood, brick-oven pizzas and desserts.
Or there’s a bargain in the Feast for Five dinner for $55, with Caesar salad, rosemary bread and one of three entree options, with upgrades available. Portions are generous and can likely feed six, said general manager Lori Schlotman.
Delivery available.
ROMANO’S MACARONI GRILL
Ala Moana Center, 356-8300
