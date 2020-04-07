How to make your own fabric face mask without touching a sewing machine

If you’re planning to venture outdoors to exercise or to buy groceries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wear a fabric face mask to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

With the shortage of surgical masks and N95 respirators across the globe, the CDC says those supplies need to be reserved for health care workers and first responders.

If you do not own a sewing machine, you can easily make a fabric face mask using household items found around your home such as a scarf, bandana or hand towel. Following guidance from the CDC, here is what you’ll need to make your own fabric face mask:

MATERIALS

>> Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20 x 20 inches)

>> Paper coffee filter

>> Two hair ties

TUTORIAL

1. Fold bandana in the center.

2. Fold bottom up. Fold top down.

3. Place rubber bands or hair ties about 6 inches apart.

4. Fold both sides to the middle then tuck.

5. Wear fabric face mask outside in public settings.

Don’t forget to wash the face mask after every use to sterilize it. A washing machine with detergent will do.

——

Editor’s Note: Fabric face masks are not guaranteed to filter out viruses such as the coronavirus.