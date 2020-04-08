2 Hawaii National Guard members test positive for COVID-19

Two Hawaii National Guard personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Defense said today.

The individuals were not a part of the COVID-19 Guard activation or in the Joint Task Force supporting various missions around the State.

One is a Hawaii Air National Guard member with a full-time civilian job. “This airman has not interacted with any other Air Guardsmen since their unit’s February drill assembly,” state DOD said in a release. “The airman is currently quarantined, monitored by their medical provider and is experiencing very mild symptoms.”

The second individual is a Hawaii Army National Guard member who works full-time for the Guard and started teleworking in mid-March, the release said.

This soldier had no interaction with Guard coworkers and is also isolated in quarantine, being monitored by medical a provider and is also in good condition, according to state DOD.

“The Hawaii National Guard is a big ‘Ohana and it hurt us when two of our own tested positive during this unprecedented time,” said Col. Stephen F. Logan, deputy adjutant general, Hawaii National Guard. “We will support these two guardsmen and their families during this time of need.”