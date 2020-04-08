6 crew members of Pride of America cruise ship in Honolulu Harbor test positive for coronavirus

Six crew members of the Pride of America cruise ship, which is docked at Honolulu Harbor, have tested positive for coronavirus, state transportation officials said today.

Two of the crew members have been hospitalized and the four are in isolation on the ship, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said today.

There are about 500 crew members on board the inter-island cruise ship which is home-ported in Hawaii, and officials said steps have been taken to separate crew members and follow social distancing guidelines.

They said that the Pride of America has not had passengers on board since March 14 when cruise ships temporarily suspended operations.

Hawaii Health Department officials are “coordinating with the vessel leadership and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when allowing healthy crew members to leave the ship to immediately depart to their home state,” according to a DOT news release. DOT officials said those leaving the state are required to wear masks while traveling.

“DOH is working with the CDC to notify the respective states regarding these individuals who will be required to remain in home quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at their final destination,” transportation officials said.

The Pride of America is scheduled to depart Hawaii this month and enter dry dock, and remaining crew members will stay on the ship when it departs, they said.